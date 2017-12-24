"Will The 2nd Coming Of Jesus Christ Be Advertised On That Website…?” – Edudzi Tamakloe Queries

Related Stories “Will the second coming of Jesus Christ be advertised on that website…?” Lawyer Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe, Deputy Regional Youth Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) queried.



He was reacting to a decision by the Ministry for Special Development and Initiatives to use GH¢800,000 to build a new website.



The amount, although heavily criticized by the minority in Parliament, was approved by the House.



The Minister of Special Development Initiatives, Mavis Hawa Koomson, however indicated that the GHS800,000 stated on paper was an error. According to her, the ministry meant to allocate GHS80,000 for the development of the website.



Speaking during a panel discussion on Radio Gold’s Alhaji and Alhaji programme, Saturday, Edudzi Tamakloe insists the GHS800,000 was not a mistake.



“What have we done wrong Mr President….what in God’s name do you mean it was a mistake? It was not a typographical error it was a scheme to loot and share the money…We reject your false defence…,” he indicated.