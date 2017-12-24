Spate Of NPP Corruption...Where Is Rawlings, Nana Konadu, Martin Amidu?

Related Stories



The former President and the wife have never stopped voicing out happenings in the NDC they considered as wrongs.



A couple of weeks ago, Mr Rawlings blamed corruption within the Mahama administration as part of the causes for the NDC’s defeat in the December 2016 polls, when he partook in this year’s celebration of the Asafotufiami festival of the chiefs and people of Ada.



On his pat, Mr Martin Amidu, the "Citizen Vigilante" as he is often described, was nearly dragged before the NDC's Disciplinary Committee for being too outspoken in his condemnation of the party. This was after



The petitioners alluded to links to some articles penned by Mr Amidu as evidence of their claims, not excluding an article the former Attorney-General had written urging Ghanaians to



Mr Murtala is therefore wondering the loud silence by all these people in the face of what he perceived to be some corrupt acts being perpetrated under the current administration.



“Where is Rawlings, Nana Konadu, Martin Amidu? Where are they…the same way they condemned the scandals in the National Democratic Congress government, I expect them to come out in the same way and talk...he (Rawlings) needs to speak up,” he fumed.



Contributing to a panel discussion on Radio Gold’s Alhaji and Alhaji programme, the former deputy minister said if Mr Rawlings does not break his silence on the scandals in the ruling government, it will mean that he had an agenda; an agenda to destroy the NDC.



