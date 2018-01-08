Work To Make Ghana Succeed Again - Kabila To Prez Akufo-Addo

Related Stories James Kwabena Bomfeh has called on President Akufo-Addo to steer the affairs of the country effectively in the year 2018.



To him, the President has no excuse this year but to work hard to ensure Ghana succeeds.



He was speaking on the New Year edition of Kokrokoo on Peace FM.



Making his submission on the programme, James Kwabena Bomfeh popularly called Kabila urged the President not to slack in his duties, emphasizing that "2018, Ghana must succeed. 2018, Ghana must work again. 2018, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo must work to make Ghana work and succeed. 2018, we must be responsible citizens to support President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo”.



Kabila also commended President Akufo-Addo for celebrating Ghana's Silver Jubilee of the Fourth Republic together with Former Presidents John Dramani Mahama, J.A Kufour and J.J Rawlings.



He noted the presence of all the former Presidents during the occasion would solidify the country's democracy.



According to him, it is about time Ghanaians let go of their bitterness towards the former Presidents and one another; a lesson he believed has been demonstrated by President Akufo-Addo.



Touching further on the 25th anniversary of Ghana's Fourth Republic, Kabila advised that some provisions in the 1992 Constitution should be reviewed because they're archaic.



He singled out the indemnity clauses in the constitution which provide legal exemption from liability for wrongdoing should be removed to make the Heads of State accountable for their actions and inactions.



President Akufo-Addo on Sunday led Ghanaians in a Thanksgiving Service at the Independence Square in Accra to mark the Silver Jubilee of the Fourth Republic under the theme "25 Years of the Fourth Republic - Celebrating the Goodness of the Lord".