We Are On Course Despite Challenges - John Boadu

John Boadu Related Stories The Acting General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party John Boadu says the NPP government is on course despite challenges.



He says the New Patriotic Party is gradually fulfilling its campaign promises despite the insurmountable challenges they came to meet as a government.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, the National Organizer of the party added that they accept there are challenges bedeviled with implementing some of their campaign promises but they believe that they will be able to address all those challenges to alleviate the hardships of Ghanaians.



He explained that President Nana Akufo-Addo was on top of issues.



The performance of the ruling government, he added has been positive and considering how the current administration is performing, he was optimistic they will fulfill all their promises within the four year period.



The restoration of the nursing and teacher trainee allowances, implementation of the free Senior High School, the scrapping of some nuisance taxes among other flagship programmes, and the economy growing positively are all indication that we are on course and government has shown commitment in fulfilling his promises.



"Nana Addo is on top of issues, he has exhibited a trait as a leader and a team player . . . We have performed well because if you compare what we came to meet and how we have managed to implement our flagship projects, you can attest to the fact that we have performed well as a government over the past six months.



"Though there are some challenges with implementing some of the policies, I can say that the government has performed very well and we are poised to do more for the country and fulfill all our promises," he said.



The New Patriotic Party chalked exactly a year in office on 7th January which marked the inauguration into office the NPP government.



“Ghana’s Best Days Lie Ahead Of Us” – President Akufo-Addo



The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is confident that with a spirit of reconciliation, fairness, integrity and hard work, the best days of Mother Ghana lie ahead of us.



According to President Akufo-Addo, “our goal has to be constant – to fulfill the hopes and aspirations of Ghanaians, who yearn for improvements in their living standards, in conditions of peace, security and solidarity, and to put Ghana onto the path to sustained progress and prosperity.”



“We can hope for a brighter future, because we are blessed with enormous wealth and human potential.”



President Akufo-Addo made this known on Sunday, 7th January, 2018, at the Independence Square, at an inter-faith thanksgiving service held to commemorate the Silver Jubilee of the establishment of the 4th Republic.



With the country experiencing the longest, uninterrupted period of stable, constitutional governance in our history, he stated that this period has banished the specter of instability that disfigured the early years of Ghana’s existence, and the benefits are showing.



Cataloguing some of the benefits, the President noted that Ghana has witnessed sustained growths in the size of the economy; rising levels of per capita real incomes; systematic expansion of the private sector; and taken strong measures to try to protect our lands, water bodies and environment from the menace of environmental degradation.







