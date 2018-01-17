My Appointees Are Not Corrupt – Prez Akufo-Addo

Related Stories President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has stated that despite all sorts of corrupt allegations leveled against some of his appointees, especially, by opponents of his administration, none has been found guilty.



“My appointees”, he noted “are not corrupt”, stressing that he has absolute confidence in each and every member serving in his administration.



President Akufo-Addo made this observation, Wednesday, when interacting with journalists on the occasion of one year of his administration in office.



According to the President, all allegations of corruption leveled against his appointees have been investigated by independent bodies and the results made public, noting that none was found guilty of any corrupt act.



“So far, every single act of alleged corruption labeled against any member of my administration has been or is in the process of being investigated by independent bodies and the findings so far made public. From the allegations against the Minister for Energy designate and his parliamentary confirmation hearings to that against the CEO of BOST, there is those against the two deputies of Chief of Staff to the claims of extortion against the Trade Minister, and those against the Minister for Special Development Initiatives, they have all been investigated and no evidence has been adduced to suggest imaginary any act of corruption”, he noted.



He added “it is important to note in this my first year of office, two separate by-partisan probes in Parliament have been established to inquire into allegations of corruption as against zero in the Mahama years despite the persistent calls by the then Minority. I have a great interest in my appointees not been corrupt and any critic could possibly have”.



Continuing, he urged the public to ensure that any allegation of corruption against any of his appointees should be brought to the fore fully backed with evidence.



“Produce the evidence to back the allegations and see what the reaction would be”, he stressed.



However, he cautioned against the emergence of a trend of an allegation that quickly gains the character of a scandal or act of corruption even when it is shot down