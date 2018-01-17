Your Behaviour Is A Big Disgrace To Ghana - Ofosu Ampofo To EOCO

Related Stories National Vice Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has condemned the EOCO for attempting to forcibly eject the EC Deputy Commissioner, Georgina Opoku Amankwah from office.



According to him, the EOCO has no jurisdiction over the Electoral Commission and so asked upon what authority did they storm the office of Mrs. Amankwah with armed Police presence.



Speaking to host Nana Yaw Kesseh on Peace FM's Kokrokoo, Mr. Ofosu Ampofo expressed utter disgust over the EOCO action because Ghana is celebrating 25th anniversary of constitutional rule, thus such abuse of power should not be entertained.



He explained that the EC, as a body, is entrenched in Ghana's constitution whereas EOCO's establishment is by legislation, so the independence and sovereignty of the EC shouldn't be undermined by the security institution.



Mr. Ofosu Ampofo stated emphatically that the EOCO action is a complete blot and disgrace to Ghana.



“What has become of this nation? 25 years of constitutional rule and you use armoured cars, and armed Military and Policemen to sack one woman from her office. This one, it’s a big blot on our democracy. And it’s a shame on Ghana that at this point in our political history when we’re celebrating the 25th year of uninterrupted constitutional rule, we can do this thing. We should be very careful the way the Electoral Commission is being handled by this government!” he warned.