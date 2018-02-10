Kweku Baako On Fuel Price Increment

Related Stories The managing Editor of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Kweku Baako Jnr is appealing to government to 'meet' Ghanaians 'halfway' with recent fuel price increments.



According to reports, a litre of both petrol and diesel, goes for GHc4.62 at some major fuel stations.



The Institute of Energy Security (IES), had earlier predicted that prices of fuel may go up by 2 percent in the first pricing window in February, between February 2, 2018, and February 15, 2018.



The IES further attributed the development to the constant rise in crude oil prices which is currently selling at 69 dollars per barrel on the international market, among other factors.



Scores of commercial drivers and various unions hit the street of Accra few days ago to demonstrate against persistent increases in prices of petroleum products.



The demonstration, which was organized by the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC) in collaboration with the Industrial and Commercial Workers Union (ICU), is to force the ruling government to reduce taxes on petroleum products.



Speaking to this during a panel discussion on Joy FM's Newsfile programme, Kweku Baako said the Akufo-Addo administration should "have the willingness to meet the people halfway"



“I want to appeal to government…those out there truly feel something and are not just talking by heart…I want to be pragmatic about it. Government has the capacity and must have the willingness to meet the people halfway and deal with the issues by bringing solutions on board. If you look at our Budget statement of 2016 and 2017 the country’s growth rate of 3.6 was hugely attributable to a huge drop in the petroleum sector" he said.