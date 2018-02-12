My Wife Is More Than Qualified For BoG Second Deputy Governor Role – Ace Ankomah

Related Stories “I saw stories in the press, we all saw stories in the press which seem to think that the only reason she’s being considered for a position is that she’s my wife; that’s an insult to an extremely brilliant woman who’s been to school… she has a BA from Legon, she has an MBA, ACCA, she’s the Managing Director of Ecobank, Gambia,” respected private legal practitioner Ace Anan Ankomah has stated in response to reports suggesting that his spouse is being considered for the position of the Second Deputy Governor of the Central Bank in Ghana.



Earlier reports by some online news portals indicated that wife of the convener of OccupyGhana, Mrs Josephine Anan Ankomah was in pole position to replace the recently resigned Bank of Ghana Second Deputy Governor Johnson Asiamah.



In an interview with Kwabena Kyenkyenhene Boateng on ‘21 Minutes with KKB,’ Mr. Ankomah strongly opposed assertions speculating that his wife was being considered for the role because of affiliations to him.



“…she’s a woman who’s established herself in her own right. She’s entitled to be considered as that and not as a mere appendage to me. I think I’m probably the appendage to her… because when I go to Banjul I’m Mrs. Ankomah’s husband”, he noted.



Asked what his perspective was regarding the unending reports linking his wife to the BoG post and whether she would take the offer, he discarded them noting it was subjective to the decision of the appointment committee as well as Mrs. Josephine Anan Ankomah.



On further probe however, Ace Ankomah cautioned that given the opportunity, his wife would be paying a steep price in considering the political position since she was barely 10 years away from a good retirement having worked at her current place virtually all her working life.



“You work in a place for your whole working life, maybe 10 years to retirement and you can see the retirement ahead of you that if you remain at that position, your retirement may be good. And then you decide 10 years before the time to quit that comfort zone and get into a position that’s literally political. So you’re forgoing literally all you’ve worked for and nailing your flag to the mast of a system that is political; you can be removed tomorrow...”



Currently serving as the Managing Director of Ecobank, Gambia, Josephine Anan Ankomah, the wife of popular lawyer Ace Anan Ankomah has a rich experience in the banking sector with more than 20 years under her belt.





Background



The B&FT reported that Mrs Anan Ankomah is set to replace Dr. Johnson P. Asiama, who resigned from the position on his own accord.



Dr. Asiama was appointed as Deputy Governor of the Central Bank by the erstwhile John Mahama-led administration.



However, the astute economist reportedly tendered in his resignation from the post on the last working day of 2017.



Reports from certain quarters suggest that Dr. Asiama’s resignation was fuelled by moves by the ruling government to oust him from office after he was initially asked to take a mandatory 10-day leave towards the end of last year.











