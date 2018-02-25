‘President Will Sack Me If I Witch-Hunt’

Related Stories The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Youth Employment Agency (YEA), Justin Kodua Frimpong, has said that he will lose his job if he hides behind partisan politics and witch-hunt certain people who work with the agency.



According to him, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who appointed him into his government, strongly abhors political witch-hunt and sabotage, as he (president) sees Ghanaians as one people with a common destiny.



The CEO of YEA therefore, urged the citizenry not to politicise the pragmatic policies and new initiatives that his management has introduced to improve the agency.



He stated categorically that no worker of YEA would be sacked on grounds of his/her political, ethnic or religious leaning, stressing that the YEA programmes are meant to benefit every Ghanaian.



“Nana Akufo-Addo is a patriotic citizen, who sees Ghanaians as one people who deserve equal working opportunities without any political influence; so if I decide to act contrary to his beliefs, he will sack me,” Mr. Kodua said on UTV.



According to him, his management’s decision to introduce competitive tendering in selecting a suitable company to manage the sanitation module of the YEA has nothing to do with politics.



Mr. Kodua – a lawyer – said thorough checks done by his outfit had revealed that the sanitation module of YEA did not have clear documentation from 2013 to 2016, which resulted in challenges.



He claimed that the current YEA Board, which clearly was not satisfied with how the sanitation module was managed in the past, had called for a review of the contract, with the aim of improving the sanitation component.



According to him, the review seeks to ensure proper data of workers enrolled into the module, better contractual terms with the service provider and also improve the mode of payment of the workers enrolled into it (module).