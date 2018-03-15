27 Charges Against Opuni, Trumped-Up - NDC

Related Stories



According to Mr Kofi Adams, the charges against Opuni have no evidence to support them. (



Speaking in an interview on Joy FM, Wednesday, Kofi Adams said: “for now I am telling you that they are trumped-up. Wait and let them start producing the evidence and then you will see...”



“You are saying the man defrauded the state or COCOBOD. Something that COCOBOD, the board approves and the management signs a contract with the person to do it, they have defrauded them when they have not reported any fraud, how is that not trumped-up, my brother you will come and tell me this. But we are very clear and we stand by our comrade. They have a responsibility to prove these trumped charges in court.”



According to Mr Adams, anytime the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is "so hot; when they have their backs against the wall, they look for somebody to get some trumped-up charges" against.



He said NDC executives as well as people who believe in justice will be in court to support Dr Opuni.



Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram in the Greater Accra region, Mr Sam Nartey George says the filing of 27 charges is part of a grand scheme to divert attention from corruption within the current government circles.



“This government has shown that whenever it is exposed and stripped naked and revealed to the Ghanaian public for what it is truly made up of, a bunch of corrupt nepotistic individuals who are reaping this country dry, all they engage in is diversionary tactics"



“You remember that when he [BOST MD] was accused previously, my colleague in Parliament honourable Kennedy Agyapong dared anybody in the NPP including the President to try and touch him, and all hell will break loose in the NPP. A few days later the President cleared him of all wrong-doing. Again he has been accused and this case of Dr Opuni and Seidu Agongo has been brought up".





