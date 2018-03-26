NPP Chairmanship Race: Ntim Captures Greater Accra

Related Stories Front runner for the National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ayesu Ntim hit the Greater Accra Region to consolidate his bid to emerging victorious when the party goes to congress to elect its new set of leaders.



Mr. Ntim who has been tipped by political pundits as the most favourite in the contest, has already received an overwhelming endorsement from delegates in the Greater Accra region, further boosting his already pole position.



This was given credence when all constituencies he visited in the region, resonated with the slogan that the time was ripe for him to take over the mantle of leadership in the party.



Their show of support with believe the aspirant has worked enough and thus deserves the position of National Chairman of the party was manifested at the various areas he toured.



According to them, long service, dedication to duty and commitment pays in NPP which is an unwritten tradition and must therefore be followed to the latter.



In the course of visits, Mr. Ntim enumerated a number of projects he intends embarking on when elected into the position; categorizing his into four main areas, including power in 2020 and beyond, empowering the executives, welfare for the elected executives and the institution of quarterly visitations of the elders of the party as a form of recognition.



Speaking to the welfare of members and elders, he said it is about time NPP instituted a package for serving officers of the party to cater for them in the event of any misfortune in line of their work.



This he observed will go a long way in energizing the base to work for the party.



“This will be done in the form insurance coverage against death and disability for the elected executives. I will ensure these premiums are paid for each and every elected officer from the constituency level to the national”, he promised.



In furtherance to that, he assured that the party members need to be given more opportunities whiles in government so as to motivate them to work hard for the party which he promised to facilitate under his watch.



He also lamented the seeming neglect of the party’s founders and the aged who worked and toiled for it in the past citing the likes Prof Sai and the wife, dependents of the late Appiah Menkah, Odoi Sykes and Haruna Esseku among others.



In this regard, he underscored the need to formalize such arrangement by the party so that members of the party could identify such members for a quarterly visitations as way of showing the party’s appreciation to them.



The constituency organiser of Ablekuma West, Mr. Ofori, on behalf of his colleagues openly declared to work to ensure Mr. Stephen Ntim becomes the Chairman.