Stephen Ntim Leads NPP Chairmanship Race With 58% Ahead Of Blay And Others – Piran-GH

Stephen Ntim Related Stories As public interest advocates, we find it expedient wanting to know who Ghanaians and NPP delegates cum members will like to see as Chairman for the governing New Patriotic Party to run the Party’s business into the 2020 elections and beyond.



The race that has attracted the interest of Mr. Stephen Ayensu Ntim, Mr. Freddie Blay, Alhaji Abubakar Rahaman. a. k.a Alhaji short, Dr. Richard Amoako Baah to vie the subject position under Mr. Blays Actingship.



Our contact with the delegates and members alike shows a straight fight between incumbent acting chairman and serial contender Mr. Stephen Ntim, with Mr. Ntim’s credibility, loyalty and commitment to the party putting him ahead of Acting Chairman Blay and other contestant vying for the Party’s Chairmanship Position.



Whiles some members believe Mr. Blay’s defection from CPP to NPP was a calculated and opportunistic move that earned him( Mr. Blay) the First Vice Chairmanship and subsequent Acting Chairmanship position of the party, it is the view of these delegates and Party members that Freddie Blay as a New Entrant in the Party to take a back seat and go through the mill before any position of trust is entrusted to him, the background of these reasons point to the challenges and issues he (Mr Blay) had with his Party before his defection.



Whiles on the side of Mr. Ntim they believe has demonstrated genuine commitment and loyalty to the party despite previous narrow defeats in all his past contest, Party insiders believe his firm commitment and support to Party course and operations even after a painful defeat makes him a candidate worth voting for in the upcoming contest for the NPP National Chairmanship post.



The 3 months duration research ( From December to February) on who appeal most to Npp delegates and members among 8 regions (Northern Region, Brong Ahafo, Ashanti, Eastern, Volta, Western, Central and Greater Accra Region) out of the 10 regions with 400 respondents’ in all the selected regions under the following themes:



WHICH OF THE CONTESTANTS HAS YOUR VOTE/SUPPORT?



RESPONSE RESPONDENTS PERCENTAGE

Mr. Freddie Blay 120 30

Mr. Stephen Ntim 232 58

Alhaji Abubakar Rahaman 30 7.5

Dr Richard Amoako Baah 18 4.5



TOTAL 400 100



WHO APPEAL TO THE YOUTH MOST?

RESPONSE RESPONDENTS PERCENTAGE

Mr. Freddie Blay 115 28.75

Mr. Stephen Ntim 240 60.

Alhaji Abubakar Rahaman 15 3.75

Dr. Amoakoh Baah 30 7.5

TOTAL 400 100



HOW SATISFIED ARE YOU WITH THE ARRANGEMENT FOR THE CONTEST?

RESPONSE RESPONDENTS PERCENTAGE

Very Satisfied 145 36.25

Satisfied 185 46.25

Indifferent 60 15

Dissatisfied 10 2.5

TOTAL 400 100



Yours Faithfully

Signed

Felix Djan Foh