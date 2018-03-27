Related Stories Peacefmonline.com can confirm that Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho has been picked up by the officers of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, a couple of minutes ago.



This was after he was heard in a shocking audio which went viral last night inciting civilians to launch a coup d’etat against the Akufo-Addo government.



According to Peacefmonline sources, more than a dozen armed men in pick-ups and a V8 vehicle, besieged the press center to effect the arrest of the NDC capo at the Ghana International Press Centre in Accra at about 1:25pm.



Koku, it is understood, was at the Press centre together with other NDC Executives and several other opposition leaders belonging to the Progressive Forces, to hold a news conference to condemn the government for signing a security cooperation deal with the United States of America.



He was said to have refused to sit in the police pick-up and was thus escorted on foot to the CID headquarters a few metres away from the press centre.



He was accompanied by the NDC General Secretary Asiedu Nketiah and National Chairman Kofi Portuphy.





More details soon...



