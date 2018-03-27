Exercise Patience...Nana Addo Will Address All Your Needs In Due Time-Alhaji Short To NPP Grassroots

Alhaji Short Related Stories Alhaji Abubakari Abdul-Rahman, also known as Alhaji Short is pleading with the grassroots of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to exercise patience and give the President the peace of mind to implement his polices for the benefit of all Ghanaians.



According to Alhaji Short who has joined the race for the National Chairmanship position of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), the president is working on a very high pace so grassroots should be a little bit patience in order not to give him problems.



Speaking on Okay FM's Ade Akye Abia morning show, Alhaji Short pleaded “one thing I can say is that we need to exercise patience and give the president peace of mind so that he can implement his policies one after the other”.



“We can see how he [Nana Akufo Addo] is moving; we shouldn’t give him problems, I believe that in due course, everyone’s needs will be met. Everything will be fine.”



The NPP’s National Chairman Hopeful added that even though Nana Addo has good policies, it will take the good people of Ghana to give him more years and with the right executives to implement them one after the other.



“So I believe the grassroots have seen my work that even in the difficult region I have been able to do marvellous work; how much more if I am given the whole Ghana? I can convert Ghana into NPP if I am given the nod”, he said.



“On the issue of his campaign, he said, “my grounds are good and solid. All the grassroots are rooting for me because they believe I am one person that understand their problems and know how to solve them. The feedback we are getting is good”, he revealed.



Citing his achievement, Alhaji Short narrated how he worked hard to win five seats for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Upper West Region.



“...I have worked in power and out of power during President Kufuour’s era and Nana Akufo Addo’s era. In all these, my region was one of the most difficult regions (Upper West) but with the grace of Allah and hard work I was able to give NPP five seat”.



“There is a proverb that says ‘a child that know how to wash his hands eat with elders’; before coming out to contest I had an opportunity to meet with the former President Kufuor and also our President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, and all of them have given me their blessings”.



Speaking on the issue of Afoko and how the Northerners will be rooting for him, he said “as an NPP we are all one people and there is no division, it is a contest not a tribal issue, so one has to speak on issues and what he or she can do when given the nod rather than tribes. We are all NPP members. My campaign has been launched and so we are on cause”.



