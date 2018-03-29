Anyidoho’s Coup Comments Unfortunate And Regrettable – Baba Jamal

Related Stories A former Deputy Minister for Employment and Labour Relations under the John Mahama administration, Baba Jamal, has condemned the infamous "coup" comments by Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho.



Koku Anyidoho Speaking on Accra based Happy FM Monday allegedly stated that President Akufo–Addo, he will end up like his father, who was overthrown together with Dr. KA Busia in 1972.



The controversial politician said history had an interesting way of repeating itself and that President Akufo -Addo will end up like his dad who was forced out of government via coup d'état in 1972.



In an interview with Ekourba Gyasi, on Atinka AM Drive, Baba Jamal, stated that Ghana has taken a path which must be followed diligently.



“I do not support coup d'état in any form; the statement is regrettable and must be condemned in the strongest terms,” he stated. According to Baba Jamal, the NDC will resist any “coup d'état” attempt against the Akufo Addo administration.



He, however, condemned the manner of arrest, saying the police could have done better.