Prez Akufo-Addo’s Easter Message [Video]

In his Easter message to Ghanaians, he said: “we're committed to rule of respect for human rights.”



He noted that Easter “is the basis of the Christian faith, it reminds us of our responsibilities to God.



"Let us use the Easter celebration to renew and strengthen our faith in God” adding that “with God’s guidance we can strengthen our nation.”



Watch video below:

