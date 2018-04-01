Related Stories The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says the embattled Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Mr. Koku Anyidoho suffered from 'kpokpo gbli gbli' when he made the coup d'état comment.



Mr. Anyidoho had in an interview on Accra-based Happy FM, indicated that President Akufo-Addo will be overthrown just like his father and the late Dr. K. A. Busia due to the ratification of the controversial defence cooperation agreement between Ghana and the US.



Borrowing his words from Lawyer Nii Ayikoi Otoo on Joy FM”s news analysis programme Newsfile on Saturday; Mr. Ablakwa said KoKu was overcome by “Gbeshi” spirit which forced him to make the comment.



Mr. Ablakwa said Anyidoho’s arrest was engineered by the government and urged politicians to allow state institutions to work.



He also called for great media responsibility, saying the Happy FM host should have terminated the interview at that point when Mr. Anyidoho started the comment rather than encouraging him to go on.