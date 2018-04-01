I Will Commit Suicide Should Wontumi Lose His Position- Andy Owusu

Related Stories Ahead of the New Patriotic Party’s regional elections to elect executives, the personal dide and Programs Manager to the current Ashanti Regional Chairman, Andy Owusu, has vowed to commit suicide should delegates vote against his boss, Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako.



As part of Mr. Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi’s campaign team, Andy Owusu, explains that theteam has managed to gather authentic data which suggests that Wontumi would retain as Regional chairman of the party.



He added that their research gives them an indication that Chairman Wontumi would score above 96% at the polls slated for 21st April, 2018.



Prior to his comment, hundreds of party supporters thronged to the grounds where Bernard Antwi Boasiako, was vetted in show of love and solidarity for him.



To this end, a team of 47 (forty seven) constituency chairmen from the Ashanti Region, have come out to declare their unflinching support for Mr. Benard Antwi-Boasiako.



The move is to drive home the message that majority of the chairmen from the various constituencies within the Ashanti Region, appreciate what Mr. Benard Antwi-Boasiako aka Chairman Wontumi has done for party since he was voted into office as Regional Chairman.



Led by Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, who is the constituency chairman for Afigya Kwabre and also the leader of the Ashanti Regional NPP Constituency Chairmen's Association, he explains that maintaining the incumbent regional chairman would push other executives to give their maximum best to the party.

.









