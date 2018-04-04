Military Deal: NDC Members Are Hypocrites – John Boadu

Related Stories The acting General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu, has descended on the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for protesting the controversial Defense Cooperation Agreement between Ghana and the United States.



A one-sided parliament on Friday, March 23, 2018, ratified a controversial Defence Cooperation agreement between Ghana and the US.



The NDC and the Minority in Parliament have criticised the deal, saying it is not in Ghana’s interest and have called for the pact to be canceled.



The ratified agreement has suffered massive public protest with many, including the largest opposition describing it as “dangerous” and a sale of Ghana’s sovereignty.



The deal grants the US Military unrestricted access to a host of facilities and wide-ranging tax exemptions, a claim the government of Ghana and the US have denied.



But reacting to the issue, Mr Boadu said he is disappointed at the seeming hypocrisy of the NDC in opposing the deal.



He wondered why the issue has been politicized when the two parties could sit down and handle it in a non-partisan way.



Mr Boadu indicated that the NDC’s only problem is that they have hatred for the Western world and therefore should be condemned as much as possible.



“The NDC had nothing good to offer the country. I believe even before the agreement was made public, the NDC was aware and knew what it comprises of and that is why I can’t understand their ranting” he said.



“They are just hypocrites who only have hatred for the Western world”, he added on Accra-based Okay FM monitored by Adomonline.com.







