NDC Now Like A Car Without Engine – Owusu Bempah

Founder and leader of Glorious Word Power International Ministry, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has said there is no future for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the political history of Ghana.



He said the party has lost its identity and soul.



According to him, the party is like a car without an engine.



In an interview with Accra-based Okay FM, Owusu Bempah said the NDC has lost some of its elements which once made it a formidable party.



He said “The NDC now is like a human being without its soul… it’s just like a car without an engine. The person who embodies the soul of the NDC is no longer with them. Anybody who operates in the realm of the spirit can attest to my submission.”



The reverend minister who is a devout enthusiast of President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo continues to paint a gloomy picture of the former President John Mahama‘s political drive charging him to concede an end to any career in politics.



Owusu Bempah made this statement in response to recent prophecies predicting that former President John Mahama would win the 2020 elections should the NDC present him as their candidate.