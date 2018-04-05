I Don’t Expect Praises From NDC– Information Minister

Related Stories Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid says he expects no praise, neither is he surprised at attacks from members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on him.



His comments come as Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Koku Anyidoho, describes him as incompetent.



Koku is heard describing Mr. Hamid as the worst, clueless minister whose ‘immature’ communiqué on government business rather embarrass instead of informing the citizenry in an interview with Ghanaweb.



But Mr. Hamid welcomes such attacks as criticisms, saying he accepts them in good faith.



“If Koku Anyidoho calls me incompetent, I will take it as criticism and will work harder to improve. Tell Koku I will improve and make him happy”, he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen political talk show on Wednesday.



Mr. Anyidoho’s outburst was in reaction to a statement signed recently by the Information Minister on how compensation packages were expended to squatters around President Akufo-Addo’s residence.



According to Mr. Hamid, extensive consultations were carried out between the Office of the President and National Security before compensation packages were paid to the squatters.







