NDC Delegation Visits Eric Opoku (PHOTO)

A high-powered National Democratic Congress (NDC) delegation, led by its General Secretary, Mr Johnson Aseidu Nketia has visited the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asunafo South, Mr Eric Opoku, and other sympathisers of the party who were attacked by armed men on Sunday, April 1 at Sankore in the Brong Ahafo Region.



The delegation included the MP for Kintampo North, Mr Etu-Bonde Kwasi; the MP for Kintampo South, Ms Felicia Adjei, MP for Banda, Mr Ahmed Ibrahim; MP for Biakoye, Mr Aboagye Kwadwo Nyanpon; the former MP of Tano South, Madam Hannah Bissiw; a former Brong Ahafo Regional Minister, Mr Kwadwo Nyamekye-Marfo, the NDC Director of Research, Dr William Ahadzie, National Communications Director, Mr Solomon Nkansah, and some regional and constituency executive members of the party.



The delegation also visited some of the victims who sustained injuries, including Prince Nyarko, Thomas Amponsah, Jona Boakye, Charles Antwi, Malik Zakariah, Serwa Lydia, Adams Seidu, Opoku Kwasi, Apostle Timothy, and others, to express their solidarity and sympathise with them.



Security was tight, especially, at the residence of Mr Opoku during the visit of the delegation.



Mr Opoku led the delegation to visit the various victims at their residencies where they were attacked.



Some victims, who sustained several machete wounds during the attack, had bandages and plasters on their bodies and heads.



Each victim and eyewitnesses was given an opportunity to narrate how the incident occurred and show evidence of machete wounds and destruction of properties to the delegation to enable them to form an opinion of what happened.



Some of them told the delegation that they had their clothes, television sets, decoders, satellite dishes, mattresses and other belongings destroyed.



The armed men also caused damage to Mr Opoku’s three private vehicles: a Toyota Landcruiser with registration number AE 9449-14, a KIA Spectra with registration number AE 2667-13 and a VW Passat also with registration number AE 3328-14 and damaged the metal gate and windows of his house.



Some of the victims said the recent attack was not the first time they had been attacked in their homes since the change of government in 2016.



Vigilante groups



Addressing some of the party faithful at Sankore, Mr Nketiah condemned the incident and fingered the vigilante groups for being behind the attacks in the area.



He said it was clear the attack was politically motivated and called on the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to prevent vigilantism in the area to forestall such incidence.



Mr Nketia advised the security agencies, especially the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces not to work under the influence of any political party in their quest to stop activities of vigilante groups since they should be politically neutral in their activities.



Danger at Sankore



Mr Nketia observed that Sankore and its surrounding communities were not safe and called on the government and the police to work hard to end the political impasse in the area.