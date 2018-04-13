Ghana US Agreement One-Sided — Akpaloo

Related Stories The Leader and Founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Mr Kofi Akpaloo, has stated that even though the party is not against the Ghana-US military pact, it is concerned about some of the aspects which give so much to the Americans.



Mr Akpaloo said since the agreement gave so much to the Americans, Ghana could not boast much benefit.



This, according to him, makes the pact one-sided and meant that Ghana had given away so much than it will benefit.



Speaking to the Daily Graphic on phone yesterday, Mr Akpaloo said the LPG would want a ‘’win-win’’ situation where both Ghana and the US would have equal benefits from the pact.



Agreements Mr Akpaloo said the LPG believed that neither the National Democratic Congress (NDC) nor the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was against the pact because both parties had been involved in the agreements



He said the NDC began the pact in 1998, renewed it in 2015 while the NPP had also renewed it currently to maintain the existing pact.



He said the only disagreement between the two parties over the pact rested with disparity in the content.



“From the onset, both parties have supported the agreement except that we should be sure we don’t give out everything but should ensure that we get something reasonable in return’’, Mr Akpaloo said.



Background



The Ghana-US military cooperation agreement approved by Parliament has attracted both negative and positive comments from both the Majority and Minority in Parliament, civil society organisations and security experts.



The disagreement over the agreement between the NPP and the NDC reached a crescendo during the debate in Parliament and the subsequent approval by the majority with the minority boycotting the debate and abstaining from voting.



Not satisfied with the turn of events, the Minority, other political parties and pressure groups embarked on a demonstration against the agreement recently in the capital, Accra, and declared its intention to embark on more demonstrations across the country.



The disagreement compelled President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to make the government’s intention on the agreement clear in a nationwide broadcast.