CID Calls Bluff Of NDC MPs

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has said that it has not suspended any investigations into allegation of double salaries received by some National Democratic Congress (NDC) former ministers who were also MPs.



That response followed a claim by the minority MPs that the CID boss had embarrassed them by inviting them over the issue.



A communication issued by the department yesterday indicated that some NDC MPs, who were invited over allegations that they received double salaries while they served as either ministers or deputy ministers, would again be summoned by the CID for questioning.



Twenty-five NDC MPs were invited by the CID and the news was carried by DAILY GUIDE, but the minority in parliament held a press conference on Tuesday and attacked the CID boss and this paper over the invitation and the publication of the story respectively.



But the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament and NDC MP for Nadowli/Kaleo, Alban Bagbin, who was cited among the 25 invited by the police, is said to be very furious with some members of his own party whom he is accusing of leaking the names of the affected NDC MPs to the CID.



On his twitter handle on Wednesday, April 11 after the minority’s press conference, Mr Alban Bagbin alleged that some selfish individuals wanting to lead the party might have leaked the names to the CID.



“If anybody thinks that leaking our names to the police CID thwarts our chances and advances their selfish claim to leadership in our party, then my brother, think again because when we go down, we go down together. A word to the wise…,” according to the tweet.



In the new communication, the CID indicated that all those 25 MPs would have to provide more information to help it properly investigate the matter.



The NDC MPs have come under attack over allegations that they received salaries while serving as both Members of Parliament and Ministers or Deputy Ministers.



The CID, which is investigating the matter, earlier invited and met with some of the accused MPs but has now said they would be recalled for further questioning by the Director-General of the CID.

It, however, did not state the exact date they would be invited again.



“Prior to the invitation of the affected MPs, the CID duly notified the leadership of parliament.



The police assured the public that due process would be followed in the investigation into the matter, the letter stated.

Eighteen of the 25 MPs, who were asked to report to the police, were later written to by the CID to disregard that invitation, but now it’s saying it would go full length to investigate the allegations.