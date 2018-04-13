Related Stories John Jinapor, Former Deputy Power Minister and Member of Parliament for Yapei Kusawgu, has questioned the integrity of the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) to handle investigations into national issues in Ghana.



Speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme on the recent deportation of some Ghanaians from Australia, Mr. Jinapor told host Kwami Sefa Kayi emphatically that he doesn't believe the BNI and the National Security apparatus will do due diligence to this embarrassment to the country by establishing the truth and ensuring the culprits are sanctioned for their misconduct.



About 60 Ghanaians who claimed to be journalists were deported from Australia after the authorities found their reasons for entry into the country unconvincing.



Government after the deportation pledged to probe the issue with the Deputy Sports Minister Pius Enam Hadzide explaining to Starr FM that "a grant of visa or entry permit is not automatic and that at the point of entry, the Australian authorities do some further investigations and so based on those investigations some of the officials are not convinced that some of the Ghanaians who purport to go and cover the commonwealth games intend to return to Ghana after the games."



Though the Deputy Sports Minister has been suspended by President Akufo-Addo for investigations to be held into the matter, John Jinapor thinks "we should have proper investigations. But me, I don’t believe in this BNI/National Security investigation. No, I don’t believe in that".



To him, an independent inquiry is the right method to use to look into the issue and establish the truth.



