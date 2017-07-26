Ghana Fashion Review Panal Reacts To Yvonne Nelson’s Comment On Slayers

Related Stories Ghana’s foremost and most consistent celebrity red carpet fashion review body – the Ghana Fashion Review Panel have reacted to actress Yvonne Nelson’s recent rave on social media.



The “House of Gold” actress has questioned why movie stars in Ghana have now turned themselves into red carpet slayers instead of working hard to reviving the dead movie industry.



“Listen, let’s put in same energy to bring back the dead industry rather than slay on carpets cuz truthfully y’all know there’s no work!”, Yvonne tweeted.



She also stated in another tweet “The industry has so lost its way and they can't even see it, they all going in that direction. Dressing up to be posted on SM”,



However, the Ghana Fashion Review Panel led by Mr. Oscar Yao Doe who is President & Executive Chairman of Eurostar Limousine, disagrees with Yvonne comments.



Read the full unedited statement from the panel below:



“Slayers will always slay! Yvonne Nelson is totally wrong and she misunderstood the Era we are now! The Era of showbiz glamour sparkling across the Oscar's, Grammy, Golden Globes, BAFTA, Cannes Film Festival, Venice Film festival, Berlin Film festival, AMVCA, etc.



It's absolutely wrong to suggest that slaying or red carpet glamour is killing movie the industry in Ghana. The Ghana Fashion Review Panel thinks it has rather added the missing link into the Showbiz industry and it should be maintained.



Look at what Zylofon Media alone is doing for showbiz industry in Ghana! Slaying is the only element to generate public interest in showbiz industry, and that's why Nigerian stars including Omotola, Rita Dominic, Genevieve, Mo Abudu etc do take their red carpet appearances seriously, even though they are also considered bigger showbiz icons globally and because they understood the need to take themselves seriously before the public can take them serious! Long and short is that Ghana Movie is not declining thanks to companies like Zylofon and co it's making some progress; we are hopeful many others will come on board soon to compliment it! Yvonne Nelson has done her best over the years for movie industry in Ghana, but it's obvious these days because of social media influence and also times has change so public expectations in showbiz are beyond only movie casting”.



Actress Yvonne Nelson has been silent after her tweets went viral. Meanwhile, there has been mix reaction within the movie industry and on the media landscape over her comments.



The Ghana Fashion Review is an initiative established in 2015 by car rental company Eurostar Global Limousine Group, with support from Nkonkonsa.com, Ameyawdebrah.com, Ghanagist.com, Ghkwaku.com, Ytainment.com, Starr FM, Zionfelix.net, Cypressgh.com, GHFashionMarketing, and 4Syte TV.



Since 2015 when panel was constituted, about $500,000 have been invested in awarding various celebrities to encourage them to take the fashion and glamour side of show business very serious.