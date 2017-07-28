Glitz Style Awards 2017 Announces Nominees

Related Stories Ghana’s premier lifestyle brand, Glitz Africa presents the third edition of its successful and highly anticipated event, “Glitz Style Awards”, which celebrates individuals setting trends and raising standards with their fashion style.



The awards, slated for Saturday, the 19th of August 2017, also seek to strengthen the growing fashion industry by establishing, developing and promoting international industry standards here in Ghana. The event is an opportunity for the fashion industry to celebrate and promote the extraordinary creative talents in Ghana and across the African continent.



The nominees for the various categories of 2017 Glitz Style Awards are;



•Red Carpet Designer of the Year



1. Sima Brew

2. Marie Kipre (Totally Ethnik)

3. Elikem Kumordzie



•Model of the Year



1. Aisha Med

2. Roselyn Ashkar

3. Prince Tona

4. Delphy Tetteh







•Style Influencer of the Year (Africa)



1. Afua Rida

2. Violet N. A. Bannerman Obeng (Akosua Vee)

3. Nobel Igwe

4. Toke Makinwa



•Most Stylish Movie Star of the Year



1. Joselyn Dumas

2. Jackie Appiah

3. Elikem Kumordzie

4. Zynell Zuh



•African Designer of the Year



1. Mai Atafo

2. Oheneba Yaw Boamah (Abrantie)

3. Sima Brew



•Most Stylish Artiste of the Year



1. Adina

2. Russell Edem Avornyo (Coded)

3. Okyeame Kwame



•Emerging Designer of the Year



1. Margaret Asante Amankwah (Meg’Signature)

2. Quophi Michaels (Quophi Akotuah)

3. Bismark Nimoh-Poku (Nipo Skin)



•Most Stylish Business Executive of the Year



1. Nathaniel Kwabena Anokye Adisi (Bola Ray)

2. Lawyer Kwame Akuffo

3. Nana Kwame Bediako



•Fashion Blog of the Year (Africa)



1. Style Vitae

2. Ghana Fashion Marketing

3. BellaNaija Style



•Best Dressed Celebrity on Red Carpet



1. Nana Akua Addo

2. Zynell Zuh

3. Nana Ama McBrown

4. Victoria Michaels



•Fashion Photographer of the Year



1. Joseph Livingstone Koduah (Dextdee)

2. Nii Djarbeng (Lightville)

3. Joseph Carlyle Amoateng (Phloshop)



•Most Stylish Media Personality of the Year



1. Kojo Yankson

2. Berla Mundi

3. Kofi Okyere Darko

4. Nathaniel Attoh



•Makeup Artist of the Year



1. Valerie Lawson

2. Lawrencia Owusu

3. Sandra Don-Arthur



To select the winners, the organizers approach over 200 members of the fashion industry to vote for the front runners of this year’s accolades. The voting guests mostly include industry players, journalists, fashion and entertainment bloggers, stylists, influencers and fashion icons. Just like the previous years, the general public will also have the chance to have their voices heard by voting for their favorites via social media.



The vote breakdown is as follows :



Glitz Style Awards Board: 40%

Selected voting Academy: 40%

Social Media: 20%