Related Stories Saving Dreams, a dramatic thriller, written and directed by IsioroTokunboJaboro will be released in selected Vue Cinemas in the UK from Friday June 30.



The film which is being distributed by Evrit Films, the London based film distribution company which recently brought “ISOKEN” and “Ghana Must Go” to UK Cinemas features brilliant actors, Karen Simpson, NosaObaseki, Martin Lindquist, Cai Gallant and others.



Saving Dreamsis a compelling drama with humor and heart—and it explores the power that hope and leap of faith can have on marriages, friendships, Dreams and our everyday lives.



In the movie, Brenda Jackson (played by Karen Simpson) has the talent to become a great singer. But her other dreams interfere with her following that path. When she meets Steve Reeds (played byMartin Lindquist), she seems to have hit the jackpot—he has it all and he promises to introduce her to people in the music biz. Yet as time goes on, after their marriage, the promises fade,paving way for unending abuse. He even forbids her to sing around the house.



Then surprisingly, Steve asks Brenda to sing at a fund raiser for his new foundation. There, she is profoundly shocked to learn that his foundation helps abused women and children around the world.



He is more powerful than she imagined! She finds it difficult to sing, but somehow manages to wow the audience with her angelic voice. At that banquet, she meets Bayo Franklyn, (played by NosaObaseki) a music producer who gives her his card.



Soon after, she finds herself pregnant—and that’s when things escalates.



Saving Dreams will be showing in the following selected Vue Cinemas across the UK…



1. Croydon Grant's

2. Harrow

3. Finchley North

4. Islington

5. Westfield Stratford

6. Manchester Printworks

7. Romford

8. Watford

9. Thurrock

10. Shepherd’s Bush



Watch the trailer below:



