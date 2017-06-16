Niiella Headlines Heart Of A Worshiper (Third Edition)

Related Stories After successfully hosting Pastor Isaiah Ofosu Kwakye and Pastor Emitt in the first two editions of Heart of a Worshipper (HOW), organizers (GOD’S CONCEPTS) of the annual power-packed Gospel experience have announced female Gospel sensation, Niella as the headline Artiste for the third edition, dubbed HEART OF A WORSHIPER III!



Niiella who is fast becoming a household name in the Contemporary Gospel circles and has attracted a huge following, predominantly youth, through her Urban Gospel style in recent times is once again poised to lead zealous worshippers through endless worship medleys.



The multi-talented Niiella who has recently released her maiden album(shades of mercy) and also featured Joe mettle in one of her tracks “Obiara nni ho”, is putting her acts together to not just thrill patrons of Heart of Worshiper 3 but to also engage them to surrender their all to God.



Also billed to minister on the night is Ghana’s worship powerhouse from The Makers House chapel Int, Nana Kwadjo Tuffuor, another rising Gospel Act Omari Kissi Junior, the evergreen worship leader/Pastor, Pastor Fred Akator, and Gospel diva Esinam Ametwee.



Also in stock for the audience of this edition is a single release by Stephanie Selaewoe Adenyo and spoken word delivery by Lois Kudjodjie. All these amazing singers will be backed by the very experienced Heart of a Worshiper Choir/band directed by Zot Sunu and Johncal Dunyo.



Organizers of the event (God’s Concepts) tell us that, the theme for this year’s edition “Lord You Reign”(taken from Psalm 146: 10) was carefully chosen to centre around God’s sovereignty, serving as a message of hope to Christians that God alone has absolute control over all situations.



HOW III, which promises to be even more vibrant, youthful and full of testimonies, will take place at the Church of Pentecost, Felix Antwi Danso Memorial Auditorium, Lashibi, opposite the Transformer Junction. The date is Saturday 29th July 2017 and gates open at 4pm. Admission is absolutely FREE!



Heart of a Worshipper is an annual Gospel event which seeks to bring together various non-denominational churches and youth groups located within the Tema, Sakumono and Teshie-Nungua metropolis and their environs under one roof to offer undiluted Worship God through quality music for his underserving grace and mercies.



All believers are entreated to be in attendance with friends and families to experience an unforgettable night of worship as a way of saying thank you to God for his underserving grace and mercies.