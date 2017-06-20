GHAMRO Teams Up With Police To Fight Piracy

Related Stories The Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), in collaboration with the Ghana Police Service and under the auspices of the Copyright Office, will today, June 19, organise a day’s seminar for members of the Police Service at the Miklin Hotel in Kumasi.



The seminar will be chaired by the Copyright Administrator, Madam Yaa Attafuah. Resource persons for the 9.00am programme are from the Copyright Office, Attorney General’s Office, Police Service, GHAMRO and Parliament.



Relevant areas to be touched on at the seminar include aspects of the nation’s current copyright laws, Collective Management Administration, new piracy strategies, enforcement partnership and royalty collection processes.



GHAMRO has, over the past year, been in consultation with the Police Service on how best to enforce copyright laws and the way forward in the collection of royalties nationwide.



It is generally perceived that there is an increase in the levels of piracy of musical works and non-compliance with the copyright laws of the land. Failure to obtain a license for the use of music in public is unlawful and punishable under the copyright laws of Ghana.