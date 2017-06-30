Ohemaa Mercy's Tehillah Experience Concert Set For August 6

Related Stories Gospel diva Mercy Twum – Ampofo, popularly known as Ohemaa Mercy will be holding her annual Tehillah Experience concert on 6th August, 2017.



Speaking to the media on 28th June, 2017 at the Royalty Music Studio in Accra, her manager Isaac Twum-Ampofo recounted successes of Ohemaa Mercy’s ministry and outlined their plans for this year’s concert.



“Since its inception, people have had great testimonies, miracles and each year has been better than the previous years. The purpose of gathering is to launch Tehillah Experience 2017 and to begin our campaign towards what I believe will be the biggest worship experience this year,” he said.



Mr. Twum – Ampofo added that over the years the Ohemaa Mercy Ministry has been dedicated towards helping the poor and needy. He said they had toured various prisons to preach the gospel to them and also offer humanitarian services.



“Our ministry has been able to visit many prisons across the nation, sharing the world of God to encourage them and making donations. Our recent philanthropic gesture to the prisons is the borehole project we have started in the prisons,” he added.



Ohemaa Mercy urged all to be part of this year’s concert. She said it is a free event that only requires one’s prayers as means of support.



Themed ‘The Cross Effect’ Ohemma intimated the need to benefit from this year’s Tehillah Experience by joining hands in unadulterated worship.



“I want to entreat everyone to join us at the ICGC Calvary Temple on 6th August, 2017 at 4pm and I say Heaven shall rain on us,” he noted.



Some artistes billed to minister at the programme are Elder Mireku, Cecelia Marfo, Uncle Ato, Ceccy Twum, Minister Ramzy Amui, Francis Amoh, Bro Philimon and Pastor Isaiah.



Tehillah Experience was born in 2013.



Since its inception it has had the greatest gospel artistes perform and has registered great testimonies of miracles from its patrons.







