“Shatta Wale Can Sleep With Me Only If…” – Sista Afia

Related Stories Hiplife songstress, Sista Afia claims Shatta Wale can only sleep with her if she has had enough booze.



To the “Kro Kro No” hitmaker, Whatta Wale as a ‘big brother’ who is supporting her music career and for that reason there is no way both will have sexual intercourse, Mynewsgh reports.



Sista Afia added that even if the “Taking Over” hitmaker can have an intercourse with her, it would the period she is drunk but until then, they remain brother and sister.



She indicated that it is understandable that people are of the opinion that she has slept with Shatta Wale because they are seen together but indicated that Shatta Wale is a professional and does not mix business with pleasure



Sista Afia and Shatta Wale have a song together titled “Jeje”. The track which was produced by Willis Beatz dropped early this year and it has been making some waves.