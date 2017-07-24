Related Stories Highlife Sensation Nana Yaw Kumi Known in the showbiz world as Kumi Guitar has finally released the song and visuals for the much anticipated single “Dream”.



The song which was produced by Zylofon media’s in-house producer Linkin Beats was premiered at the media company’s headquarters last Friday and saw a number of celebrities present to show their support.



“Dream” music video as well features four heavy and reputable highlife legends Nana Ampadu, Zapp Mallet, Charles Amoah and Pat Thomas.



This is Kumi Guitar’s third song under the new record label Zylofon Music after recently releasing “Brown Sugar” and “problem”.



The video was directed by Abass.



Checkout the video below…







Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.