My Fans And Old Highlife Musicians Inspire Me - Bisa Kdei

Award winning highlife artiste, Bisa Kdei, has disclosed he was inspired by veteran highlife musicians to go into the genre.



The ‘Mansa’ hit maker told Giovani and Anita Erskine on Starr Drive that though he is not so old, he grew up listening to veteran highlife musicians such as the late Paapa Yankson.



“I grew up with high life music, I grew up listening to the likes of Paapa Yanskon among others. I took inspiration from veteran highlife Musicians. My fans inspire me and old highlife musicians inspire me a lot, though I’m young, it just come to me. I go to the studio, feel the beat and throw myself in”.



Bisa Kdei dropped his much anticipated single, dubbed ‘Sister Girl’.Off the ‘Konnect’ album, Sister Girl is a song that talks about a man who just came to the city to enjoy life.



In Sister Girl, Bisa Kdei once again portrays to us another authentic high life music that we can relate to. ‘Sister Girl’ came after the release of “Feelings” featuring Nigerians Mavin act Reekado Banks.