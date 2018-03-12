Zylofon Did Not Contribute A Penny To My Recent Album – Stonebwoy

Related Stories All that glitters is not gold–Stonebwoy and Zylofon’s trending brouhaha surely confirms this adage.



Stonebwoy has stated categorically that despite being a signed artist of Zylofon Music, the so-called management/record label, obviously headed by a bunch of toddlers in pampers, did not contribute even a penny to his recent album, Epistles of Mama.



In an audio conversation obtained by GhanaCelebrities.Com, Stonebwoy shockingly reveals that Zylofon didn’t do anything for him in relation to his second album–and that he paid for everything, from recording to mastering.



This is definitely interesting and raises the question: what the hell is does Zylofon Media do for this artistes, beyond signing and their useless utterances and antics?



Listen to the audio below…

<iframe width="470" height="350" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/R0V_OyBvLjs" frameborder="0" allow="autoplay; encrypted-media" allowfullscreen></iframe> Source: ghanacelebrities.com Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.