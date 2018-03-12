Kumi Guitar 'Disses' Stonebwoy In New Single “Gyae”

Related Stories Highlife Singer Kumi Guitar has dissed his label mate Stonebwoy in a new song titled “Gyae”.



“Gyae” which translates as STOP in English and a direct diss song to the BHIM nation president comes out in light of the recent media fracas between Stonebwoy and his multi-million dollar label, Zylofon.



The song also brings into light controversies surrounding Stonebwoy’s reasons for wanting to exit the label. According to the “Betweener” singer, Stonebwoy doesn’t have shares in Zylofon neither does he own the company so he should stop complaining that he wasn’t informed prior to the signing of Shatta Wale.



It can be recalled that Stonebwoy allegedly got mad over Zylofon signing of his music rival, Shatta Wale. He claimed he wasn’t informed about any decision by the label to sign Shatta Wale, a statement which Kumi finds preposterous.



However, speaking on Zylofon FM on Monday morning, Kumi Guitar also noted that he wasn’t even informed when he [Stonebwoy] was being signed onto the label, however he never took offense in that.



“I was the first artist to be signed onto Zylofon but no one informed me when you Stonebwoy was getting signed. I wasn’t even informed when Becca, Joyce Blessing or even Obibini was being signed. So why is Stonebwoy acting this way saying he wasn’t informed about Shatta’s signing. Does he own shares in the company to be informed before the label takes such decisions? Kumi Guitar quizzed



He also stated that if Stonebwoy who was the first dancehall artist to be signed onto the label had fulfilled his duties well by promoting the label, then there will be no need for Zylofon to sign Shatta Wale.



“What I heard was that you got angry because Shatta [Wale] was signed… if you won’t give him what he wants, automatically he [Nana Appiah Mensah – Zylofon Media CEO] will fail to give you what you want or better still, he will go look for somebody who can do the job for him if you cannot do it. You are an ambassador representing Zylofon, how many times are you hashtagging Zylofon?…this is where our boss also has a problem and he has told you several times, you’ve gone for meetings?”” he said.