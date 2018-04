Related Stories Dada Hafco’s new highlife song ‘Yebewu Nti’ is already generating excitement among music lovers and analysts.



Few days after its release, the song has received praise from a lot of people, describing it as one of Dada Hafco’s best compositions since he went solo from the group Mframa.



Reggie Zippy of Reggie N Bollie fame has expressed his love for the song through a video he posted on social media.



In the video, he lauds Dada Hafco for using authentic highlife elements in his compostion.



‘Yebewu Nti’ is a song that talks about not fretting about things in life. It teaches one to be happy and be free to live a fulfilling life amidst strife and challenges.



Dada Hafco is known for songs like ‘Friends,’ ‘Bedianko,’ ‘Metanfo,’ among others.