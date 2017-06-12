VIDEO: Confidence Haugen Spotted Dancing To Ex-Lover Edem's Song

Related Stories PHOTOS: Confidence Haugen’s Post Baby Sexiness

Confidence Haugen Delivers Baby Boy Ghanaian Socialite, Entrepreneur and Big Brother Amplified housemate, Confidence Haugen have been captured on camera dancing to her ex-boyfriend Edem’s song.



Confidence who is currently based in London returned home recently for business. The mother of two came to Ghana for a photo-shoot in Accra with actress Nadia Buari and Socialite Mona aka Hajia4Real. It was during the photo shoot that she couldn’t help but dance to her old flame’s song when was played.



Confidence who was clearly in a ‘work and happiness’ mood danced and sung along Rapper Edem’s hit single “Gbevu” while she strikes her poses for the cameras. Even though they are no longer together, it appears Confidence still loves and appreciate the artistic works and creativity of her ex-lover.



Confidence was reportedly in Ghana to prepare the ground for a new hairline Konfidence Hair which she is about to launch in Ghana and in the UK and Nkonkonsa.com have been hinted that Actress Nadia Buari, Hajia4Real and Confidence would be the faces of the Konfidence Hair.



Confidence has since returned to London and she expected back in Ghana in few weeks for the grand launch of her new hair brand.



Watch Confidence in the video below:



