Bridal Shower of Stonebwoy’s Wife to Be...

In Ghana currently, a bridal shower has become a trend usually organised by the friends and family of the yet-to-be bride. It is therefore not out of place for the yet-to-be wife of Ghanaian dancehall artist Stonebwoy to also have a bridal shower days to their wedding.



The wedding between Livingstone Etse Satekla and Dr Louisa Ansong will be held on Friday, June 16, 2017. The event is strictly by invitation. Dr Louisa Ansong won multiple academic awards of excellence when she graduated as a dentist from KNUST in 2016. She graduated as the Overall Best Student (Dental Surgery) from the KNUST.



She also won 6 out of the 9 awards during the school’s graduation.Ahead of the wedding, a bridal shower was organised for Dr Louisa Ansong at Allure Spa in the City’s special Rainbow room.

She was first surprised when she got in but subsequently enjoyed herself.



Video below-