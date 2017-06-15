Kumawood Actress-Gloria Sarfo’s ‘Fiance’ Justice Nana Dankwa Reported Dead

Related Stories Justice Nana Dankwa, a young Ghanaian based in the United States who proposed to actress-Gloria Sarfo at the 2013 Kumawood and Akoben Awards held in the Ashanti Regional Capital, Kumasi with cameras all over and to the delight of those who had gathered is reported dead.



Two years after Justice and Gloria PDA on the high stage which earned the couple news headlines in Ghana, the couple were reported to have ended their relationship, with News One at the time reporting that “Justice, the lover-boy who promised to marry actress Gloria Sarfo and even gave her a promise ring at a public function in the presence of the media, has taken back his ring from her though they are still dating, according to information.



It’s not clear as to what caused Justice’ death but friends and family have been sending their condolences.



Justice who recently arrived in Ghana — died yesterday morning (June 14) at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.



May his soul rest in peace…





