Davido’s “30 Billion For The Account” Phrase Doing More Harm than Good - Nollywood Actor (Video)

He explained that singers who are conscious of the message they pass with their music are needed; and that the ‘singer’ (Davido) although not aware might have caused an insatiable want in the minds of the youths which might lead them to engage in desperate measures to have such money.



Patrick Doyle faults "thirty billion" slogan, says it is causing harm to the youths.





A post shared by HipTv (@officialhiptv) on Jun 14, 2017 at 6:35am PDT















Davido





