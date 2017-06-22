Abeiku Santana’s Kaya Tours Nominated For 2017 Premium Bank Ghana Startup Awards

Related Stories Abeiku Santana’s Kaya Tours Limited has made it into the final list for the second edition of Ghana’s most prestigious honour for startups and young entrepreneurs, Premium Bank Ghana Startup Awards 2017.



The African Network of Entrepreneurs (TANOE) and partners, unveiled this and Kaya Tours has been nominated for Arts & Tourism Startup of the Year with order tourist companies.



This year’s edition is designed to reward the works and contributions of startups, such as Ghanaian economy and also create a thriving community of startups collaborating and empowering the Startup Ecosystem.



Additionally, Kaya Tours was selected into the 2017 Ghana Startup Club 100, an annual listing of the top 100 most outstanding startup companies in Ghana. This offers a unique chance for startup and SME businesses to be recognized for their hard work, commitment and success.



Kaya Tours will be competing with Apag Studios, Auntie Oboshie, Globe Productions, KP Photography, Liezer - Legacy Productions, RAY Styles Studios, Rosak Consult, SarkCess Music, Swag of Africa, The Workspace Global in the same category for the award this year.



VOTING PROCESS

To vote Kaya Tours; please kindly click on the link and then type in Kaya Tours in the Arts & Tourism box www.ghanastartupawards. com/vote. This process was commenced on Monday 19th June to Monday 3rd July, 2017.



#NB: KPMG, the official statisticians for the Ghana Startup Awards, will be in charge of the voting process and will deliver the final results only at the Awards Ceremony.



AWARDS CEREMONY

This year’s award will be hosted at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra on Thursday July 13th, 2017 from 4:00pm.



To participate in the awards ceremony, you will have to acquire tickets on our ticketing platform egotickets.com/ events/2017-ghana-startup- awards.



The Premium Bank Ghana Startup Awards is an initiative of The African Network of Entrepreneurs(TANOE) sponsored by Premium Bank and in partnership with The HelpStation, KPMG, iConceptsPR, Avance Media, Edel Consult, Kumasi Hive, HapaSpace, MEST, GhanaThink Foundation and TentMaker Ghana.