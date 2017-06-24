A Lot of Celebrities Live Fake Lifestyles - Stephen Appiah

Related Stories Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah has revealed that many Ghanaian entertainment personalities live fake lifestyles.



Stephen Appiah, who is also a fashionista, says many of the country’s celebrities only pretend to be living glitzy and glamourous lifestyles just for social media and fame.



Some weeks ago, actor Prince David Osei wrote an open letter to President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo about the ineffectiveness of the movie industry on Instagram.



Beneath the post, Stephen Appiah posted a sarcastic comment: “@PrinceDavidOsei hard truth. So call celebrities that their neighbors don’t even know…nice letter my SOLDIER”.



Many wondered what exactly the football star meant by that comment.



Speaking in an interview with JoyNews’ MzGee, he said most celebrities only do things for comments and captions on social media.



“Some of the comments are very funny to me, people eat in the restaurant and take pictures of their food and post them on social media… if you are a celebrity, there’s no need to do certain things. Some celebrities live fake lifestyles, I always focus on the captions on my social media page to inspire people,” Stephen Appiah said.



According to him, “People live certain lifestyles that means they are not being themselves. If I see them posting pictures, acting as big personalities and turn back to ask me for a favour, I will never stretch out.”



The former captain, who was given a Life Time Achievement Award at the 2017 Allianz Awards for being an inspirational figure to his society, also communicated about his fashion style.



“I think it’s all about character. I was lucky… staying in Italy for about fifteen to seventeen years and I really looked at their culture especially in their dressing aspects,” he said.



“When we talk about fashion you need to love yourself, because at the end of the day, nobody goes out naked. I put on certain colours of clothes and my friends make mockery of me,” the footballer revealed.



He added that, “I’m so lucky to have a nice physique. I have to blow my horns because I work it out, that is one main thing that describes me a lot, everything I put on looks good on me.”