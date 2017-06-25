 
 

I Have not Received my Ghana Movie Award Plaque – Abraham Attah
 
25-Jun-2017  
Beast of No Nation actor Abraham Attah has revealed that he has not received his Ghana Movie Award plague two years after he won the award.
 

The actor who is in Ghana for vacation was hosted by Abeiku Santana on the Okay FM drive time program "Ekwanso Dwo Dwo".

 

Abeiku Santana congratulated Abraham for winning numerous awards in the short time he has been in the industry some of which was the Ghana Movie Awards.

 

But Abraham responded that he is yet to receive his award. He said after two years of winning the award the organizers have not given him his plague, a situation he finds quite disappointing.

 

A more disappointed Abeiku Santana said Ghana Movie Awards committee should sit up and present the award to the young actor.

 

Abraham Attah was recently made the ambassador for the Free SHS project under the Nana Addo administration to the disapproval of many Ghanaians who think the young actor does not deserve the ambassadorial position since he doesn’t school in Ghana.

 

 
 
 
 
Source: Ghanaweb
 
 

