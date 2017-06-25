Why I Had Sex with 22-Year-old Sarah Kwabla – Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has opened up about his sexual escapade with Sarah Kwabla and reiterated it was a consensual sex with the then 22-year-old student in the year 2015.

Speaking about the episode in a television interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on her Delay Show programme, Gyan said he went to Sarah Kwabla’s house at Weija near the West Hills Mall in his dirty training kits.

Sarah had joined him at the training grounds at SCC and after training, he introduced her to his colleagues as a friend.

Since Sarah’s house, located behind the West Hills Mall at Weija was not far away from the training grounds, Gyan said they went to her house in his car, whilst he was still wearing his dirty training kits.

They both enjoyed the lovemaking, he recounted but Sarah twisted the story and later accused him of rape. “We had a good time,” Gyan said.

He said Sarah and her family wanted to extort money from him and that was why they accused him of rape.

He said, if he had raped her, she wouldn’t have had the strength to walk him out and open her house gate for him to drive his car out.

Recounting how they met, Gyan said they met through social media and so they exchanged many text messages and spoke on phone a number of times.

‘She sent me a message on social media and we became friends, so after 2015 AFCON tournament, I came to Ghana and we met at SCC where I train and because I’m married,

I introduced her as a friend to my colleagues and after the training, we drove in my dirty training kits to her house and we had sex,” Gyan said.

He said Sarah was a very respectful girl but changed after the incident.

But Gyan says that will not make him stop getting close to the numerous girls who are always making advances at him, because not every woman is like Sarah.

He confessed to his wife after the stories started speeding in the media, I'm an honest man, so my wife forgave me, he told his interviewer.

Sarah Kwabla had alleged that Asamoah Gyan forcibly had sex with her through her anus while she bled profusely and had refused to take responsibility for his actions.

She also claimed to be pregnant as a result of the sexual intercourse.

She asked Asamoah Gyan to get her a furnished apartment, a housemaid and a monthly stipend of $1,000 for postnatal care.

The second part of the television interview posted on YouTube would be aired on Sunday, June 25, 2017.

The first part of the interview was aired last week Sunday, June 18, 2017.