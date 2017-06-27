Kyekyeku To Headline The Hague African Festival!

Related Stories



THAF moves from the Spuiplein to the place where it all began nine years ago. The atmospheric Zuiderpark Theater is the place to be for the festival this year. The beautiful, green forest and watery surroundings of the Zuiderpark serve as natural picture frame for an ideal experience for young and old.



As in the past, this year The Hague African Festival will feature a special program with musical talents, with old, known and exciting new bands from all over the world:



** Ebou Gaye Mada is a sabar player and rapper from Gambia. As a member of the well-known Gaye and Mbye family of Banjul, he combines traditional sabar music with his rich experience with world music: from mbalax to kaseko, and from reggae to jazz. Together with his band Boka Halat, Ebou performs vibrant performances full of positive energy.



** From Ghana comes the upcoming & promising artist Kyekyeku. A must see because of the energetic highlife shows that the 'guitarist' together with his band 5 Days No Light-Off presents. Highlife, palmwhine and afrobeat: Kyekyeku has been on many stages in African countries, but also in Paris and Brussels. Now, the virtuoso will be on the THAF stage raising the audience to great heights. Come and see!



** Newen is an energetic, passionate Chilean band that performs afrobeat like nobody else. 'Afrobeat in the spirit of Fela Kuti' is the main genre of the band and it sounds extremely exciting. Recently they played with the late great Fela Kuti's sons the Stars of Heaven! This fits perfectly into the worldwide afrobeat revival that has been going on for several years.



** Rabasa is a typical exponent of the Cape Verdean diaspora. From Rotterdam, Rabasa's music is firmly rooted in Cape Verde musical traditions. Characteristic is the full and warm sound of the group, of which the four brothers Ortet form the core.



Promising Hague talent



This year there is a special stage for the Hague's talents at the THAF. There are promising Hague talents from all walks of life - especially with African connection - the space given to a wide audience to showcase their skills. At the special amateur stage, bands, dancers and other artists showcase their skills (13:30 - 15:00).

Interested parties can send a piece of video with their musical performance to



Children's village with special kids' program



The youngest among us will definitely not be skipped at THAF 2017. Between 12.00 and 13.30, a cultural program full of music, theater, workshops, stories and a children's playground be top on the agenda for the kids. Musical kids (and parents) can show their talent to the audience on the grand stage. In the special African tents, djembé classes are given and an educational program can be followed on how people live in Africa.





African market



Of course, the special African market cannot be missed. You can stroll along the stalls where you can buy the best African art, goods or try delicious African meals.



African Artists & Entertainers Exhibition



In the atrium of The Hague City Hall is the special African exhibition Celebrating African Artists & Entertainers. African music heroes from former times like Fela Kuti, Manu Djibango, Osibisa, Koffi Olomide, Lucky Dube, Akon, K'naan, Khaled, Dobet Gnahore, etc., are the inspiration for the exhibition organized by Topaze.



Monday June 12 - Saturday June 24, 2017 in the Atrium of The Hague City Hall. For more information about The Hague African Festival: thehagueafricanfestival.com/en



