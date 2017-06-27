I Am Unqualified To Be MUSIGA President - Obrafuor

Related Stories Legendary rapper, Obrafuor has stated that being known in the music industry with all his hits tunes, does not guarantee his potential of becoming the president of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA).



According to the rapper, who was speaking on 'Kasahare Level' on Adom FM stated that, the current state of MUSIGA is not attractive.



He explained that the musicians’ union needs an administrative knowledge to raise it but he lacks such qualities.



“I can be a member or head the reorganization team of the union but would not contest for the supremacy that's the presidency,” Obrafour said.



The ‘Maame’ rapper called on all musicians to unite and also contribute their quota by paying their monthly subscriptions.



He believes that, by so doing the aim of making MUSIGA an eye-catching institution would be achieved.



Obrafuor added, “we are all aware and it remains the truth, what people have been pompous of as a music industry here in Ghana is deceitful, there is nothing like Ghana music industry we should rather discover measures of having one.”



According to him, the industry has no regulatory system to monitor the quality of songs artistes compose and the ones making trends on radio, TV and online.



“There is also no system to make rules and regulation to govern the music body hence my condemnation,” he emphasised.



He added that, “I am not in the music industry as a money-making tool but as manifestation of the talent of God for me and when I’m done, the Creator will give me a call for his preaching work which I am willing to concede to.”



This will come as a surprise to many but he has revealed he is eager to raze his locks if the need arise.



He said his locks have no religious beliefs attached to it but just a way of branding himself in the music industry as an artiste



Obrafuor further boast of his debut album “Pae Mu Ka” produced by ace music engineer Hammer, describing it as the best produced and programmed album of the world as at that time.