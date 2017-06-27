I’ve Used The Cost Of Five V8 Cars To Take Care Of 55,000 Kids – John Dumelo

Related Stories Actor John Dumelo hardly replies comments, which are rude but he decided to put this young guy called Umar IDN Khattab in his right place.



Mr. Dumelo on Monday afternoon posted a picture he captured with some kids in the Volta Region with the caption “the future…”. In the picture, the renowned Ghanaian actor is seen showing something to the children on his MacBook.



Right after the tweet, Umar IDN Khattab who uses the handle Ericetse told the actor that he should sell his V8 car which was spotted somewhere at the corner of the photo because it can purchase MacBooks for all the kids.



We cannot tell if John Dumelo got angry by the question or not but his answer we think was very good for Ericetse’s tweet. According to the multiple award-winning actor, he has taken care of over 55,000 kids across Africa and he believes the amount he spent on them can buy 5 V8 cars.