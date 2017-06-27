Castro Kept Praising God A Night Before His Disappearance - Gyan

Related Stories Black Stars Captain, Asamoah Gyan has revealed that a night before the disappearance of his colleague Castro, the latter appeared to be in the spirit and kept praising God as they sang together.



“He was continuously going on his knees, praising God, kept singing gospel tunes and raising his hand pointing to the heavens. So later that night I told him that it appeared he was more spiritual today. I asked him what was happening and he laughed”, he revealed on the Delay Show.



Asamoah Gyan who says he has not gotten over the disappearance of his friend, indicate that he believes he is no more but does not feel responsible for it.



“If his songs are played I remember him very much and I get emotional. He really sharpened by musical career. I am emotionally moved by his music and dance to his tracks but I get worried when the songs are played over and over. I really don’t feel responsible for his death”, he revealed.



Theophilus Tagoe a.k.a. Castro, disappeared on July 2014 on holiday in Ada said to have been involved in a jet ski accident with a lady friend, Janet Bandu.