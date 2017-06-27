Related Stories Celebrated Ghanaian playwright James Ebo Whyte on Thursday June 22, honoured former President Jerry John Rawlings with an exclusive premiere of his latest play “Damaged Goods”.



A magnificent event coming off at the National Theatre, the event attracted the very creme of society: Black Stars coach Kwasi Appiah, former Vice President, Paa Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur and his wife Matilda; Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu; former Speaker of Parliament, Edward Doe Adjaho, MP for Kpone Katamanso, Nii Afotey Agbo among others.



Marking his 70th birthday, the charismatic politician was joined by his wife Nana Konadu and their daughter Zanetor Rawlings as they cut the ceremonial cake.



With over 30 plays to his credit, the seasoned dramatist has staged a play every quarter since 2008, and was full of praise for Rawlings, describing him as generous and exemplary. On his part, Jerry Rawlings extolled the gift and ethic of Uncle Ebo and his entire company.



Since debuting his family-oriented live theatre productions “Unhappy Wives, Confused Husbands”, Uncle Ebo has grown into a major player in the theatre space in the country, performing to over 38,000 patrons a year across the bredth of the country.



Damaged Goods shows on the 24th and 25th June, and 1st and 2nd July 2017. According to Uncle Ebo, his best play is always his next play. Looking at what he did with Blackmail, can he beat that level? You have to be at the National Theatre to find out.